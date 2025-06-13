 'Who The F*** Is He?': Ilia Topuria Unleashes Verbal Attack On Paddy Pimblett Ahead Of UFC 317; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Image: UFC/X

Former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria has now officially moved up to the lightweight division, but that hasn’t dulled his intensity, especially when it comes to Paddy Pimblett. In a fiery statement that has stirred the MMA world, Topuria didn’t hold back, reigniting a long-standing feud with the English star.

“Who the f*** is Paddy Pimblett right now?” Topuria lashed out during a recent interview. “Honestly, if I could choose a fight, I’d fight him because I hate him. He’s a pain in the ass.” Topuria and Pimblett’s bad blood goes back to UFC London in 2022, when they nearly came to blows during fight week. Though they were in different weight classes at the time, Topuria at featherweight and Pimblett at lightweight, the altercation hinted at a bitter rivalry waiting to explode. Now that Topuria has transitioned to lightweight following his featherweight title reign, the door for that long-teased grudge match is wide open.

Ilia Topuria, who captured the featherweight title by defeating Alexander Volkanovski in February 2024, vacated the belt after expressing a desire to chase new challenges. His move to 155 pounds brings him into the same division as Pimblett, making a potential showdown more realistic than ever.

A fight between Topuria and Pimblett would likely draw massive attention, given their personal history and contrasting styles. Though the UFC has not yet announced any plans to match them up, the narrative is building, and both fighters have shown an interest in settling their differences inside the Octagon.

