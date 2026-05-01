Who Is Yesha Sagar? Sports Presenter, Model & Influencer Linked To Viral Sameer Rizvi Religious Conversion Claims

Yesha Sagar/Instagram

Indian cricketer Sameer Rizvi has recently found himself at the centre of a social media storm after allegations surfaced online claiming that he forced his rumored girlfriend, Yesha Sagar, into religious conversion. The claims began circulating widely after a journalist’s post went viral, sparking intense debate and speculation across platforms.

The social media is abuzz with the claims that the post is about the relationship between Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation or verified statement from either Rizvi or Sagar addressing these allegations.

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Who is Yesha Sagar?

Amid the controversy, many have been searching for more information about Yesha Sagar, who has built a notable presence in both the sports and entertainment industries. Originally from the Punjab region of India, Sagar moved to Toronto in December 2015 to pursue advanced studies, a decision that eventually shaped her professional journey.

Before transitioning into sports presenting, Sagar worked as a model and actress, gaining experience in front of the camera. She later emerged as a recognised presenter in franchise cricket, hosting tournaments such as the Global T20 Canada, UP T20 League, and the Bangladesh Premier League. Her confident on-screen presence and engaging style have made her a familiar face among cricket audiences.

Beyond sports broadcasting, Sagar has also made a mark in the music industry. According to IMDb, she has appeared in more than 30 music videos across Punjabi, Hindi, and Telugu languages. One of her most popular appearances came in Chirri Udd Kaa Udd by Parmish Verma, which received significant online traction. More recently, she featured in the track “Guilt” alongside Kapil Sharma.

In addition to her work in media, Sagar is also a fitness influencer, actively sharing health and lifestyle content with her followers. Her diverse career, from modelling and acting to hosting international cricket leagues, has contributed to her growing popularity.

While the viral claims involving Sameer Rizvi have brought her into the spotlight for controversial reasons, the lack of verified information highlights the need for caution in drawing conclusions. For now, the situation remains unconfirmed, even as discussions continue to trend online.