‘Who Is Teaching You Hindi Gaali?’: Daren Sammy’s ‘BC’ Remark After Sri Lanka’s Chase Record 430 Goes Viral

Daren Sammy’s ‘BC’ Remark After Sri Lanka’s Chase Record 430 Goes Viral |

Sri Lanka scripted history by chasing down 430 against England in Rawalpindi, completing one of the biggest successful run chases in men’s ODI cricket. The hosts pulled off the remarkable feat despite Harry Brook smashing a double century to help England post a massive total.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy reacted to the stunning result on social media, but it was his choice of words has caught attention on social media.

Daren Sammy’s ‘BC’ Remark Catches Fans’ Attention

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“Wow… no score is safe. I know the feeling BC,” Sammy wrote on social media after Sri Lanka’s incredible victory. While his opening remark summed up the shock of watching another huge ODI total being chased down, the final two letters sparked a separate conversation.

Several Indian fans interpreted ‘BC’ as an abbreviation for a popular Hindi expletive, leading to humorous reactions and questions about who had taught Sammy the slang. Several users shared pictures of Virat Kohli, also known for the use of this expletive.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sri Lanka Script Historic Chase Against England

Sammy was in India only earlier this month, when India gunned down his side's 406 with apparent ease. Sri Lanka’s successful pursuit of 430 against England gave him another reason to believe that no total is safe in modern ODI cricket.

England had posted 429/4 after captain Harry Brook smashed 202 off just 116 deliveries. He became the first English batter to score a double century in men’s ODI cricket, putting his team in a commanding position.

However, Sri Lanka responded with a stunning batting performance, led by Pavan Rathnayake’s 130, while Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka scored 97 each. It is the second highest successful run chase in the history of the format.