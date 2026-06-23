Who Is Suryansh Shedge? Mumbai All-Rounder Earns T20I Call Up To India Squad As Nitish Reddy's Replacement

Suryansh Shedge became the latest product to emerge from the Mumbai talent factory to earn a call up to the Indian team for their UK tour. Shedge was a late addition to the Indian squad, replacing Nitish Kumar Reddy who suffered a quadriceps injury.

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Who is Suryansh Shedge?

Suryansh Shedge is a 23-year-old Indian batting all-rounder from Mumbai who has rapidly emerged as one of the country's most promising young cricketers. A right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer, Shedge represents Mumbai cricket team in domestic cricket and Punjab Kings in the IPL.

He first burst into limelight during Mumbai's victorious 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, where his explosive finishing ability and all-round contributions played a crucial role in the team's title triumph. His fearless batting at the death overs earned praise from several senior cricketers and selectors.

The 23-year-old was also part of the India A squad that won the tri-series in Sri Lanka.

The youngster scored 147 runs in five matches during the recent India A tri-series in Sri Lanka, strengthening his case for national selection. In IPL 2026, he scored 158 runs in seven innings at an average of 39.50 and strike rate of 175.55.