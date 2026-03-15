Who Is Shweta Pundir? RCB's POCSO Accused Yash Dayal Marries Social Media Influencer In Secret Ceremony

Yash Dayal married social media influencer Shweta Pundir | X

Indian cricketer Yash Dayal recently tied the knot in a private ceremony, even as he continues to face allegations that have drawn attention on social media and within cricketing circles. Dayal married long time partner Shweta Pundir in a private ceremony with no cricketers in attendance. The ceremony was reportedly held on February 4 with only relatives in attendance amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the cricket.

Dayal's marriage has some as a shock to several, given the gravity of allegations the left-arm spinner faces. Dayal remains accused of raping a minor over two years while emotionally blackmailing her and luring her with promises of a cricketing career.

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Who is Shweta Pundir?

Pundir is a social media influencer and vlogger hailing from Delhi. She has over 587k followers on Instagram. She has worked on the sidelines as a broadcaster for the Intercontinental Legends League and has a strong follower base.

In January, when Dayal was handed anticipatory bail, Pundir posted on social media celebrating the decision.

"Congratulations love. Rising above the noise. The comeback is always stronger than the setback," she had written on Instagram.

Dayal has played no competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 Final, and has maintained silence. He has stayed away from social media and has not posted about his wedding as well. RCB have retained him ahead of the IPL 2026 season, but have maintained silence over the allegations.