Who Is Saransh Jain? Madhya Pradesh All-Rounder Could Be India's Oldest Test Debutant In 21st Century After Sri Lanka Tests Call-Up

Saransh Jain could be India's oldest debutant since the Robin Singh in 1988 after he received a maiden call up to the India squad for the Sri Lanka Tests. Jain replaces the injured Washington Sundar, having impressed for years with consistent performances for Madhya Pradesh and India A.

The 33-year-old fills the void of an off-spinner in the squad, with Ravi Ashwin retired and his replacement Washington Sundar out with an injury. Like Sunday, Jain also bowls right handed off-spin, while bats left-handed.

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Born in Indore, Jain's father, Subodh, played nine Ranji Trophy matches for Madhya Pradesh. Saransh made his first-class debut in 2014, but his career took off under veteran coach Chandrakant Pandit, who backed him as a genuine all-rounder. Since then, he has become one of Madhya Pradesh's most dependable performers.

He played a key role in Madhya Pradesh's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph in 2022. Last season, Saransh scored 518 runs at 57.55 and claimed 30 wickets in seven Ranji Trophy matches. He was also named Player of the Series in the Duleep Trophy after scoring two fifties and taking 16 wickets in just two games.

His final push came during India A's tour of Sri Lanka. Jain remained unbeaten on 70 and claimed six wickets in the second unofficial Test in Galle. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to start with Jain likely to compete with Manav Suthar for the remaining spot. Despite his domestic success, Jain has never been picked in the IPL. He went unsold in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 auctions.

If selected, Jain will achieve a rare milestone. He would become the first Indian cricketer since Robin Singh in 1998 to make his Test debut after turning 33. Suryakumar Yadav is India's oldest debutant in the 21st century, and Jain would beat that margin by a year should he get his first international cap.