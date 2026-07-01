Who Is Saqib Mahmood? Pakistan-Origin England Pacer Ends Shreyas Iyer's Brilliant Knock In IND Vs ENG 1st T20I | X

Durham, July 1: Shreyas Iyer's impressive innings came to an end during the first T20I against England after he was dismissed by Pakistan-origin England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood. Iyer scored 68 off 47 balls, hitting six fours and one six before being trapped leg before wicket. This was Shreyas Iyer's maiden half-century after being given the captaincy duties in the shortest format.

Iyer Falls After Strong Knock

The wicket came in the 18th over when Mahmood bowled a full delivery at around 135km/h. Iyer shuffled across in an attempt to play a big shot but missed the ball.

It struck him in front of the stumps and the umpire gave him out. Iyer reviewed the decision after consulting Shivam Dube, but ball tracking showed three reds, confirming the dismissal.

Who Is Saqib Mahmood?

Mahmood is an England fast bowler known for his pace and ability to swing the ball. A right-arm fast-medium bowler, he has represented England in Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), and plays domestic cricket for Lancashire.

International Breakthrough Against Pakistan

The 28-year-old made his international breakthrough during England's ODI series against Pakistan in 2021. Drafted into the squad after a Covid outbreak, he impressed by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam in the same spell and went on to win the Player of the Series award.

Pakistani Roots And Visa Challenges

Mahmood was born in Birmingham, England to British Pakistani parents. His family traces its roots to Attock in Punjab, Pakistan. Because of his Pakistani heritage, he has previously faced visa delays before England's tours of India.

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Iyer's Fifty Lifts India

Iyer's 68 helped India recover after early wickets and put the team in a strong position before Mahmood produced the breakthrough for England. India managed to score 189/7 in their first 20 overs.

Saqib Mahmood Impresses

Saqib Mahmood also impressed with his quality spell by taking three wickets in the opening match. Saqib took three wickets by giving away 33 runs in his four overs at an economy of 8.25.