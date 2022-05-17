Who is Sanjay Yadav? All you need to know about the MI all-rounder

Sanjay Yadav made his IPL debut when Mumbai Indians (MI) drafted the left-handed all-rounder during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 17.

Yadav was bought by MI for 50 lakhs during the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Yadav, who bowls left-arm spin, played domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu.

He then joined the Meghalaya cricket team ahead of the 2019-20 season. He made his List A debut for Meghalaya in the 2019–20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. His first-class debut came for Meghalaya in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

He rose to fame when he took nine wickets for 52 runs in the first innings of the match. They were the third-best figures in Indian domestic first-class cricket.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:33 PM IST