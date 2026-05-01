Who Is RS Ambrish? SRH Rope In U19 World Cup Winner For IPL 2026

RS Ambrish was one of the stars in India's U19 WC win | X

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed young all-rounder RS Ambrish for the remainder of the IPL 2026 season. The 18-year-old joins the franchise as a replacement for the injured Shivam Mavi. It will be Ambrish's first foray into IPL, having starred in India's victorious U19 World Cup campaign earlier this year.

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Ambrish replaces injured Shivam Mavi

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked RS Ambrish as an injury replacement for Shivam Mavi for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Mavi, a right-arm medium pacer, has been ruled out of the ongoing season due to a groin injury. RS Ambrish, who is an all-rounder, was a part of the triumphant India Under-19 squad of ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026. He was also India Under-19's joint-highest wicket-taker at the tournament, with 11 wickets against his name.Ambrish, who is a right-arm medium pacer and a left-handed batter, will join SRH for INR 30 Lakh," IPL confirmed in a statement.

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Who is RS Ambrish?

A left-handed batter and a right-arm fast bowler, RS Ambrish is amongst the finest prospects in Indian cricket. He finished the U19 World Cup campaign as the joint leading wicket taker for India with 11 wickets.