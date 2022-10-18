Who is Roger Binny? All you need to know about the new BCCI President

Roger Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, was on Tuesday, October 18, named as the 36th president of the BCCI.

The 67-year-old Binny has a lot of experience in cricket administration. He has served in different positions at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over the years and has been its president since 2019. Prior to that, he also was part of the KSCA administrations led by Patel and Anil Kumble (2010-12).

Rise to fame

Binny’s rise to prominence came during the 1983 World Cup in England. He bowled in tandem with Madan Lal and led by the inspirational Kapil Dev, helped India win their first World Cup title.

The Karnataka-based administrator is best known for his impressive bowling performance in the 1983 World Cup, where he was the highest wicket-taker (18 wickets), and in the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia where he repeated this feat (17 wickets).

Binny started his international career on his home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the first Test of the 1979 home series against Pakistan.

All-round cricketer

Against bowlers of the caliber of Imran Khan and Sarfraz Nawaz, he performed creditably in his debut match scoring 46 runs. He was a useful swing bowler and one of the better fielders in the Indian team of that time.

Binny has represented India in 27 Test matches and 72 ODIs. The right-arm pacer bagged 47 wickets in Tests while also picking 77 in ODIs.

Binny's son, Stuart, played state cricket for Karnataka cricket team, and international cricket for the India national team.

