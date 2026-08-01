Who Is Priya Ghanghas? India’s Latest Boxing Star Clinches Commonwealth Games Gold

Priya Ghanghas continued India's boxing dominance by winning the women's 60kg gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She overcame Canada's Al-Ahmadieh with a 4-1 split decision in the final, securing India's fourth boxing gold and 10th overall gold medal after another determined performance in Glasgow.

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Making her debut at the CWG, the 22-year-old showed no signs of nerves as she impressively brushed aside her challengers, Before Glasgow, she built an impressive record at the continental level, winning gold at the 2025 Asian U-22 Championships in Bangkok and defeating Uzbekistan’s Odinakhon Ismoilova by unanimous decision in the 60kg final.

She continued her remarkable run with a senior gold medal at the 2026 Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar. Her qualification for the CWG 2026 was no mean feat, and the gold medal win only adds her to growing firebrand of boxing pedigree.