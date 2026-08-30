Who Is Pratika Rawal? All You Need To Know About India's T20I Debutant Against Thailand In Women's Asia Cup 2026 | X

Pratika Rawal is making her T20I debut for India against Thailand in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai on Sunday. She came out to bat after the dismissal of Indian opener Smriti Mandhana and scored a quick 22 runs. The young batter has already made a strong impression in domestic and ODI cricket and has now got her chance in India's shortest format.

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Born into a cricketing family, Pratika is the daughter of an umpire, which meant cricket was almost a natural part of her life, as reported by Cricbuzz. She first picked up the bat at the age of 10. Hailing from Haryana, she developed her skills under coaches including Shravan Kumar and Dishant Yagnik.

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Rawal's domestic career took off in 2021, when she made her debut for Delhi in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy. She soon caught attention with a brilliant 161 not out off 155 balls against Assam, showing her ability to score big and play attacking cricket.

During the 2023-24 domestic season, Rawal enjoyed another impressive campaign. She scored 411 runs in eight matches at an average of 68.50, including two centuries. Her consistent performances helped her move closer to the international stage.

Rawal made her international debut in December 2024 against the West Indies in ODIs. She made an immediate impact, scoring 76 runs and taking two wickets in just her second ODI. A month later, she produced another memorable performance by smashing a superb 154 against Ireland.

Now, Rawal is set for a new challenge as she makes her T20I debut for India against Thailand. With her strong domestic record and impressive start to international cricket, she will be hoping to make her mark in the shortest format as well.