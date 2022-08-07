Who is Nitu Ghanghas? All you need to know about Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist boxer

Nitu Ganghas |

Nitu Ghanghas is an Indian boxer who won gold in the 48kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

With a flourishing career in the youth category, 22-year-old Nitu is one of the quickest boxers in her category.

Dynamic and instrumental inside the ring, the Haryana pugilist won the gold in Golden Glove Boxing tournament held in Serbia. She also finished at the pole position in the World Youth Boxing Championship in 2017.

Coming from a conservative family, there was little scope that she could enter the world of sports. But her father had other plans: he wanted her to become a boxer.

However, Nitu’s father had to go against the wishes of the entire family to make that happen; he also had to take leave from his office (a Chandigarh Vidhan Sabha employee) for three long years.

It meant that the family went through a severe financial crisis. Luckily, that only prompted Nitu to put her heart and soul into boxing and emerge a winner. She slowly rose through the ranks at the district level until she caught the eye of renowned boxing coach Jagdish Singh, the tough taskmaster who helped Vijender Singh win the Beijing Olympic bronze medal.

Nitu’s skills and techniques were quickly honed and she went on to represent the State and won her first Nationals in 2015. She showed her prowess on the big stage once more by winning the gold medal at the Youth World Championship in Hungary.

In 2022, she won the gold medal at Strandja Memorial tournament before finishing in the quarter-finals of World Championships.

Achievements

2022: Gold at CWG, Birmingham

2022: Gold at Strandja Memorial tournament, Bulgaria

2018: Youth Women World Championships, Budapest, Hungary: Gold

2018: Golden Glove of Vojvodina Youth Men & Women Boxing Tournament; Serbia: Gold

2018: Youth Women Nationals; Rohtak: Gold

2018: Asian Youth Championships; Bangkok: Gold

2017: Women’s Youth World Boxing Championships; Guwahati: Gold

2017: Balkan Youth International Boxing Championship; Sofia, Bulgaria: Gold

2016: Youth Women Nationals: Bronze