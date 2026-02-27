 Who Is Naina Bhan? Mystery Girl Goes Viral During IND Vs ZIM ICC T20 WC26 Clash In Chennai | VIDEO
Who Is Naina Bhan? Mystery Girl Goes Viral During IND Vs ZIM ICC T20 WC26 Clash In Chennai | VIDEO

Internet personality and influencer identified as Naina Bhan grabbed the attention of netizens after she went viral on social media during the IND vs ZIM match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Naina Bhan went viral on social media after attending the IND vs ZIM clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. As the Men in Blue continued to dominate their opponents, the cameras panned to Bhan in the audience who seemed full of energy and excitement as India were closing in on victory.

She later posted a story on Instagram, writing "Watched India - Zimbabwe last evening! Cricket is my new Lollapalooza."

Who is Naina Bhan?

Naina Bhan is an Indian actress, writer, and creative producer who is currently carving out a name for herself in the realm of digital entertainment. She is best known for her role as Koel Kalra in the Netflix series Class.

Bhan has also worked behind the scenes as a writer and creative partner on a number of projects for young people, in addition to acting. She is part of a new generation of multi-talented people coming out of India's OTT boom.

She has experience in storytelling and making digital content. Bhan hosts podcast with Sakshi Shivdasani while also works as an intimacy coordinator in films. She also acted in the PhonePe advertisement in 2025.

Bhan has 189K followers on her Instagram account.

