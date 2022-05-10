Who is Mohsin Khan: All you need to know about the LSG pacer

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan, 23, has been in an impressive form for the debutants in the IPL 2022.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the left-arm pacer, who was bought by the Lucknow-based team for 20 lakh, has been among the wickets since his debut in the IPL for the KL Rahul-led side against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28.

Mohsin is the latest among the group of rookie pacers, who have started making waves in this year's IPL.

Mohsin has bagged 10 wickets in six matches.

Lucknow is not the first team for Mohsin as he was picked by Mumbai Indians some years back after attending trials. It was learnt a senior BCCI official's right-hand man back then had really helped Mohsin get a first foothold but MI then had a set team and he didn't get a chance to play.

Before former India cricketer Vijay Dahiya joined LSG as an assistant coach this season, he already had worked as the senior UP team's head coach and already had a first hand knowledge about Mohsin's talent which came in handy at the auction.

Dahiya, perhaps one of the best talent spotters in the country, had preferred playing Mohsin in one of the games ahead of the seasoned Ankit Rajpoot.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 08:18 PM IST