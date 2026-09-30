Who Is Kynan Chenai? All You Need To Know About India's Trap Shooting Gold Medallist At Asian Games 2026

Kynan Chenai/Instagram

Kynan Chenai added another major achievement to his decorated shooting career after teaming up with Neeru Dhanda to win the gold medal in the trap mixed team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The Indian duo finished with 34 points in the final to secure the top spot, ahead of Qatar and China.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Kynan Chenai?

Born and raised in Hyderabad, the 35-year-old shooter has been involved in the sport since the age of 10. Chenai was introduced to shooting by his father, Darius Chenai, a two-time national champion. What began as a childhood interest gradually turned into a professional career spanning more than two decades.

Chenai has represented India at some of the biggest international sporting events. He competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has also featured at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. His Asian Games record includes a gold and a bronze medal before the 2026 edition, while he has also established himself as one of India's experienced trap shooters.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal ahead of the Asian Games, Chenai spoke about the demands of trap shooting. According to him, athletes have to react to targets travelling at around 100 kmph, with only a fraction of a second available to break them. Weather, wind, rain, sunlight and the background of the shooting range can also influence the competition.

Chenai also explained that his preparation extends well beyond the shooting range. He revealed that he trains for around three to four hours on the range and spends approximately two hours in the gym, with strength and conditioning playing an important role in helping him handle the recoil of the shotgun.

His approach to competition has also evolved with experience. Speaking about the difference between the shooter who competed at the Rio Olympics and the one preparing for the 2026 Asian Games, Chenai said he is now calmer and more settled. He has also stressed the importance of staying in the present and moving on quickly after a missed shot.

The mixed-team gold is another significant addition to Chenai's career and came alongside Neeru Dhanda, who had already made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games gold in trap shooting. Dhanda had also won silver in the women's trap team event, making the mixed-team triumph her third medal of the Games.

For Chenai, the latest gold is another chapter in a career that began with a young boy picking up shooting in Hyderabad and grew into a journey of Olympic and Asian Games appearances, international medals and now another Asian Games title.