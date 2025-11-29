Who Is Kiplin Doriga? All You Need To Know About PNG Cricketer Sentenced To Three Years In Jail For Robbery

Image: X

Kiplin Doriga, a 30-year-old international cricketer from Papua New Guinea, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to robbery on the island of Jersey. The incident took place just before 2:30am on August 25 in St Helier, Jersey, as Doriga was returning to his hotel. Police reported that he attacked a woman by punching her to the ground and stole her mobile phone. He was arrested the same day, charged the next, and pleaded guilty at the Magistrate’s Court on August 27.

Who is Kiplin Doriga?

Doriga, known for his wicketkeeping skills and having represented PNG in major tournaments like the 2021 and 2024 T20 World Cups, committed the crime during his team’s ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League tour earlier this year. Despite having played matches in the tournament, Doriga was denied bail and later sentenced by Jersey’s Royal Court on November 28.

His cricket career includes 97 international matches, 53 List A games, and 43 T20 matches, with several personal records as a wicketkeeper and batsman. While he made notable contributions to Papua New Guinea’s team, including strong performances in the Challenge League, this serious legal issue has overshadowed his sporting achievements

PNG perform in CWC Challenge League

Papua New Guinea had a mixed showing in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League. Over nine matches, they recorded four wins, four losses, and one no-result, finishing with nine points and a net run rate of –0.131.

The team started the tournament well during the September–October 2024 leg, securing wins against Denmark, Qatar, Kuwait, and Kenya. Their batting and bowling performances appeared balanced, building optimism for a strong overall campaign. However, the 2025 phase proved tougher.

PNG faced setbacks with defeats to Denmark, Kuwait, and a heavy 160-run loss to Jersey on August 28. Additionally, a washed-out match against Kenya disrupted their momentum, ultimately affecting their chances for a higher finish in the tournament.