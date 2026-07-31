 Who Is Harsh Singh? Rising Indian Judoka Wins Commonwealth Games Gold
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Who Is Harsh Singh? Rising Indian Judoka Wins Commonwealth Games Gold

Harsh Singh created history on Friday by winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. Making his CWG debut, the 23-year-old defeated Australia's Joshua Katz with a stunning waza-ari to seal the top podium spot. He is the fifth Indian to win the gold in Glasgow and the second in judo after Asmita Dey.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, July 31, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
Who Is Harsh Singh? Rising Indian Judoka Wins Commonwealth Games Gold

Harsh Singh scripted history on Friday by winning India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in the men's 60kg judo event in Glasgow. Making his Games debut, the 23-year-old defeated Australia's Joshua Katz with a decisive waza-ari in the final. He became the fifth Indian to win gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the second judoka, after Asmita Dey, to top the podium.

Who is Harsh Singh?

Harsh competes in the men's 60kg category and is a regular on the International Judo Federation (IJF) circuit. Over the years, he has represented India in several Grand Slam and Grand Prix events, gaining valuable experience against some of the world's top judokas. His consistent performances helped him emerge as one of India's leading lightweight judokas.

The Glasgow Games were Harsh's maiden Commonwealth Games appearance. His selection reflected his steady rise in international judo and the faith reposed in him by the national selectors. He lived up to those expectations with a gold medal-winning campaign.

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Who Is Asmita Dey? Tripura's Judoka Creates History With Gold In CWG 2026
Who Is Asmita Dey? Tripura's Judoka Creates History With Gold In CWG 2026

Ever since the introduction of judo as a medal sport in CWG in the 1990 in Auckland, Indian judokas have won medals at all editions but never secured a top-of-the-podium finish. In the space of an hour, India bagged two - with Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh both creating history.

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