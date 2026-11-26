Who Is Bilal Asif? Pakistan Cricketer Marries Entrepreneur Abidha Chaudhary; Honey Singh, Atif Aslam Attend Wedding In Dubai | Abidha Chaudhary /Sadiq Saleem/Instagram

Pakistan cricketer Bilal Asif married Abidha Chaudhary in Dubai. The wedding was attended by several high-profile guests, including Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam. Videos from the celebrations show the two singers dancing to popular tracks by Pakistani singer Abrar-ul-Haq.

Event host Sadiq Saleem shared pictures and videos from the wedding on Instagram. In one of the videos, Honey Singh and Atif Aslam can be seen dancing together.

Sadiq also shared his experience of meeting the two singers and described their personalities in his post. The video has since been shared widely on social media as fans enjoyed seeing the Indian and Pakistani singers celebrating together.

Who Is Bilal Asif?

Bilal Asif is a former Pakistan international cricketer who played both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test matches. Born on September 24, 1985, in Sialkot, Punjab, he is a right-handed batsman and right-arm off-spin bowler.

Asif made his international debut against Zimbabwe in October 2015. He made his Test debut against Australia in Dubai in October 2018 and took six wickets for 36 runs in the match.

He also claimed five wickets for 25 runs in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2015. During his international career, he played three ODIs and five Test matches for Pakistan.

Who Is Abidha Chaudhary?

Abidha Chaudhary is an entrepreneur based in Dubai. She is the Founder and Director of Elite Legacy Financing Broker LLC, a company that offers mortgage and property finance services in the UAE. The company's official website also lists Pakistan cricketer Bilal Asif as one of its co-founders.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Abidha has worked with Ucap Asset Management (Middle East) Limited. Her education includes the University of the Punjab in Lahore.