Who Is Arjun Rajput? India's Young Batter Announces Himself With Stunning Century Against Pakistan In U19 Asia Cup

India's Young Batter Announces Himself With Stunning Century |

Arjun Rajput emerged as one of India's biggest positives in the high-profile Under-19 Asia Cup clash against Pakistan, producing a sensational batting performance under pressure. The left-handed batter brought up a magnificent century off just 80 balls, fighting back against Pakistan's bowling attack and giving Indian cricket fans another youngster to keep an eye on.

Arjun was eventually dismissed for 107 off just 85 balls. The hallmark of Rajput's innings was that at the time of his dismissal, India had only 170 on the board, with the left-hander singlehandedly outscoring the rest of the team.

Who Is Arjun Rajput?

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According to a report by The Indian Express, Rajput hails from Jalandhar, Punjab, and began playing cricket at the age of seven. He joined the Harbhajan Singh Institute of Cricket in his hometown, where he developed his skills before making his way through the domestic age-group circuit.

His journey has not been without challenges. His father, Hoti Ram, ran a chhole-kulche cart to support the family and fund his children's education while also helping his son pursue his cricketing ambitions.

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Rajput made a name for himself through his performances in age-group cricket and earned selection for India's Under-19 squad. He also represented Punjab in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he produced an impressive century against Chandigarh in the quarter-final.

He captained Punjab U19 during the 2026-27 competition and finished as one of the standout performers, scoring 695 runs in eight matches at an average of 139.00 and a strike rate of 121.08. He also struck a match-winning 52 in the semi-final against Vidarbha, earning the Player of the Match award, before scoring an unbeaten 55 off 33 balls in the final against Mumbai as Punjab clinched the title