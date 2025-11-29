Who Is Anamaria Goltes? Everything You Need To Know About NBA Star Luka Doncic's Fiance

Image: Anamaria Goltes/Instagram

Anamaria Goltes is a Slovenian model, influencer, and entrepreneur who has steadily built her own global identity while being the longtime partner of NBA superstar Luka Doncic. Born on April 30, 1998, in Slovenia, she grew up with a strong interest in fashion and fitness before pursuing higher education at the University of Ljubljana’s School of Economics and Business.

While studying, she began cultivating her modeling portfolio, eventually entering the industry professionally in 2017. Her early work included notable campaigns with Lisca Lingerie and jewelry brand Zlatarna Celje, which helped establish her international presence. Over time, Goltes expanded her personal brand through collaborations, fashion blogging, and lifestyle content, solidifying herself as a prominent digital figure.

Goltes’ relationship with Doncic stretches back to their early teenage years. The pair reportedly met at just twelve years old. Their romance became public as Doncic began rising through European basketball and the NBA. Goltes has often described their bond as built on friendship, loyalty, and mutual support, once writing that her “best friend, boyfriend, and true love” were all the same person.

Their relationship reached a milestone in July 2023, when Doncic proposed at Lake Bled in Slovenia, a symbolic gesture staged on 7/7, matching his iconic jersey number 77. Later that year, they welcomed their daughter, Gabriela, marking a new chapter in their lives.

As Doncic’s NBA journey pushed him into global superstardom, Goltes adapted to life in the spotlight with a sense of grace and ease. She moved from Slovenia to Dallas alongside him and later embraced their transition to Los Angeles after his high-profile move to the Lakers.

Despite the challenges of relocating continents, she has often spoken about finding comfort in her new surroundings, balancing her life as a mother, fashion influencer, and partner to one of basketball’s brightest stars. Her social media presence reflects this balance, offering glimpses of family moments, courtside support, fitness routines, and collaborations with fashion and lifestyle brands.

Goltes' charitable activities

Beyond her digital persona, Goltes has shown a strong commitment to community involvement. She has participated in charitable activities through the Luka Doncic Foundation, including visiting hospitals and supporting children’s initiatives whenever Doncic's schedule prevented him from attending in person. These gestures have helped shape a public image rooted in kindness and groundedness, contrasting the often glamorous perception tied to professional athletes’ partners.

Today, Anamaria Goltes stands as a multifaceted figure, part model, part digital entrepreneur, part philanthropist, and full-time mother. While her life is closely connected to Doncic’s, she continues to cultivate her own identity with intention and poise. As the couple builds their life together in Los Angeles, Goltes remains a constant source of stability and inspiration, proving she is far more than just a name associated with an NBA star. She is a modern personality with depth, ambition, and a story entirely her own.