Who Is Aaron Rai? Indian-Origin British Golfer Becomes First-Ever Player of Indian Heritage to Win PGA Championship

Aaron Rai became the first Englishman since Jim Barnes to win the PGA Championship with his historic success on Sunday. Rai secured three-shot victory over Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley. The Indian-origin golfer became the first Englishman in 107 years to win the event, ending a drought that stretched back to 1919.

Rai was born in Wolverhampton, England, to parents of Indian origin, with his family roots tracing back to Punjab. Despite growing up in the United Kingdom, Rai has often spoken about the strong influence of his Indian heritage and family values on his career and personality. He is the first-ever player of Indian heritage to win the US PGA Championship.

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Who Is Aaron Rai?

Indian-origin British golfer Aaron Rai Rai turned professional in 2012 and gradually rose through the ranks with consistent performances on the DP World Tour before establishing himself on the PGA Tour. Known for his calm demeanour, accurate ball-striking and unique habit of wearing two black gloves while playing, Rai has long been regarded as one of golf’s most disciplined performers.

The victory also handed Rai his maiden major title and cemented his place among golf’s elite players.

Rai's rare triumph

Rai’s triumph is being celebrated as a landmark moment in golf history because he is the first-ever golfer of Indian heritage to win a men’s major championship. Golf has traditionally seen very few elite-level players of Indian origin competing at the top of the global stage, making Rai’s achievement especially significant for representation in the sport.

His victory also ended a century-long wait for an English-born golfer to win the PGA Championship. Beyond the statistics, Rai’s success is expected to inspire a new generation of young golfers from South Asian backgrounds, with fans across India and the United Kingdom celebrating his breakthrough moment.