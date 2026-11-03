'Where Is CBI, ED?': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Daughter Gifts Him Helipad Ahead Of Birthday | VIDEO

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Daughter Gifts Him Helipad Ahead Of Birthday | Instagram/ b_bhushansharan

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has received a special gift from his daughter two months ahead of his birthday. Singh's daughter Shalini has gifted her father a helipad in Noida's Sector 150.

Brijbhushan Gifted Helipad by daughter

In a video shared by Brijbhushan Singh and his daughter on social media, the former WFI chief can be seen inaugurating the facility. The traditional festivities were all followed with a coconut cracked open and a pooja performed. He also laid a garland on a helicopter with the video showing a massive expanse of land under construction with a helipad and a chopper. He also distributed sweets.

A helipad is no mean feat and is a huge personal expense. While several netizens congratulated the thoughtful gesture, many raised other concerns.

Several mentioned that it was 'people's money' that was being used for the luxury of politicians. Others demanded CBI and ED action into the allotted land for the helipad. A few also suggested such acts of grandeur could have been diverted towards the common folk.

Neither Brijbhushan nor Shalini have responded to any of the comments.

Brijbhushan Singh is a former six-term Member of Parliament as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also served as President of the Wrestling Federation of India, where he was alleged to have sexually assaulted female wrestlers.

He was later acquitted alongside aide Vinod Tomar in August earlier this year. While Singh doesn't hold a party position, his daughter Shalini is an active BJP worker in Noida and serves as the executive president of the Noida Citizen Forum