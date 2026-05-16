'When We Call The Physio For Cramps...': Daniil Medvedev Fumes Over Jannik Sinner's Medical Timeout Controversy In Italian Open Semi-Finals | Video

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Daniil Medvedev voiced strong frustration over Jannik Sinner’s medical time-out during their dramatic Italian Open semi-final clash in Rome, with the Russian questioning whether the stoppage should have been allowed under ATP rules.

The tense encounter at the Foro Italico saw Sinner battling visible physical discomfort during the deciding set. The world No. 1 appeared troubled by his legs and called for treatment, prompting Medvedev to express his dissatisfaction after the match. According to reports, Medvedev believed Sinner was suffering from cramps, a condition that does not qualify for a medical time-out under ATP regulations.

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The controversy emerged after Sinner received treatment on his thighs while trying to hold off Medvedev’s comeback attempt. Medvedev was heard saying “When we call the physio for cramps, we don’t get fined?”

The match itself was filled with momentum swings. Sinner raced through the opening set before Medvedev fought back strongly in the second to become the first player to take a set off the Italian during the tournament. Rain delays and physical struggles then added further drama to the contest.

While Medvedev stopped short of directly accusing Sinner of wrongdoing, his comments made it clear he felt the situation pushed the boundaries of what is permitted under ATP medical rules. The incident has since sparked debate among fans and analysts over how consistently those regulations are enforced in high-stakes matches.