When Lionel Messi and Edison Cavani lost their cool

In Argentina's 198th meet with Uruguay at Boomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv on Monday night. The match drew 2-2 as both sides saw their high profile players appearing on the scoresheet.

Edinson Cavani gave Uruguay a first-half lead with a 34th minute goal. Sergio Aguero levelled the scores for Argentina just after the hour-mark, but five minutes later, Luis Suarez restored Uruguay’s advantage.

It looked like Uruguay had won the game before Martin Caceres handled the ball in the penalty box, Lionel Messi stepped up and scored from the spot, to score his 70th International goal to continue Argentina's unbeaten run after Copa America exit at the hands of Brazil.

In between the match there was a rift between the Argentine skipper and Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani.

As per reports from ESPN (via Goal), the two players were involved in a fight in the tunnel during half-time. The report claims that Messi’s Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez had to intervene, who then separated the two players.

According to Argentine newspaper Ole, Edinson Cavani asked Messi if he wanted to fight him during Argentina's 2-2 draw. To which the GOAT responded valiantly "'whenever you want' on the Uruguyan's challenge.