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Arsenal F.C. have officially confirmed plans for a Premier League trophy parade after ending their 22-year wait for the English league title under manager Mikel Arteta. The celebrations are set to transform North London into a sea of red and white as fans prepare to honour one of the club’s greatest modern achievements.

According to reports, the open-top bus parade will take place on Sunday, May 31, just a day after Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League final clash against Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in Budapest. The timing means the Gunners could potentially celebrate a historic double with supporters if they lift the European crown as well.

The parade is expected to begin at 2 PM in Islington, the home borough of Emirates Stadium. Arsenal sealed their first Premier League title since the famous “Invincibles” season after years of near misses and heartbreak. The triumph sparked massive celebrations across North London, with thousands of fans gathering outside Emirates Stadium immediately after the title was confirmed.

The title win marks a major milestone in Arteta’s rebuilding project at Arsenal. After consecutive runner-up finishes in previous seasons, the Spaniard finally guided the club back to the summit of English football, restoring belief among supporters who had waited over two decades for league glory.

With the Premier League trophy set to be lifted after Arsenal’s final league game and a Champions League final still to come, the club now stands on the verge of completing one of the most memorable seasons in its history.