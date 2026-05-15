'What's The Point Of Talking About It Now?': Sourav Ganguly Explains Why He Never Regretted Bowling First Against Australia In 2003 WC Final | Video

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Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly opened up about one of the most debated decisions of his career during a recent conversation with Raj Shamani. Speaking on the widely discussed 2003 ODI World Cup final between India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team, Ganguly revealed that he has never regretted choosing to bowl first despite India suffering a crushing 125-run defeat.

During the interaction, Raj Shamani asked Ganguly whether there was any decision in his career that he regretted. The former skipper responded firmly, explaining that sports decisions must be made in real time and cannot be judged entirely through hindsight.

“No, because you know everything is an afterthought in sports, and afterthought has no place because you have to take decisions in the moment. There is no retake. You cannot cut and shoot later. You have to take it at that moment, and that remains,” Ganguly said.

The former Indian captain explained that many fans and experts later questioned his decision to bowl first after winning the toss in the 2003 World Cup final. However, Ganguly maintained that the morning conditions at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg played a major role in the call.

“I never thought about it afterwards. A lot of people told me that in the World Cup final, I should have chosen to bat first. I said, what’s the point of talking about it now?” he added.

Ganguly further revealed that the pitch conditions appeared damp and helpful for bowlers early in the day, which influenced the team’s strategy before the toss decision was made.

The 2003 World Cup final remains one of the most memorable matches in Indian cricket history. Australia, led by Ricky Ponting, posted a massive total of 359/2, powered by Ponting’s unbeaten 140. India struggled during the chase and were eventually bowled out for 234, handing Australia a dominant victory.