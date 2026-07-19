'Whatever Happens Tomorrow…': Lionel Messi Pens Emotional Note For Argentina Squad Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final Against Spain

Lionel Messi/Instagram

Lionel Messi shared an emotional message ahead of Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain, posting a group picture with the entire Argentina squad on Instagram. The Argentine captain reflected on the team's journey and said that the best part of the last few years was not just winning titles, but everything they experienced together.

“The nicest thing about all these years was never just the titles, but all the way. Share the day to day with this group, compete together, get up in the difficult moments and enjoy every step,” Messi wrote.

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The 39-year-old also thanked his teammates, coaching staff and everyone working behind the scenes to keep the national team united. Messi said the group had already created a story that would remain unforgettable, regardless of the result in the final.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget and that no one can erase,” Messi added.

Messi concluded his emotional post with a rallying cry for Argentina, writing, “COME ON ARGENTINA,” as the defending champions prepare to face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.