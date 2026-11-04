'What Was That?': Virat Kohli's Sudden Funny Sprint During Warm-Up Leaves Fans Amused Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video

Virat Kohli's Sudden Funny Sprint During Warm-Up Leaves Fans Amused | KohliSensation/X

Star Indian player Virat Kohli once again grabbed attention ahead of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand, but this time it was not with his batting or fitness drills. The former Indian captain was spotted sprinting all of a sudden in a rather funny manner during the team's warm-up session at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

In a video circulating on social media, Kohli can be seen suddenly breaking into a sprint during the warm-up, catching attention with his amusing movement. The unexpected moment added a touch of humour to India's preparations ahead of the opening encounter of the five-match ODI series.

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Virat Kohli's Sudden Funny Sprint During Warm-Up Leaves Fans Amused

Kohli appeared to be enjoying the lighter side of the pre-match routine. The moment quickly became a talking point, with fans likely to enjoy seeing the usually intense cricketer in a playful mood. The 37-year-old is returning to India's ODI setup alongside Rohit Sharma for the New Zealand series. Both senior batters will be crucial to India's plans as Shubman Gill leads the side in the opening three matches.

India will be looking to carry their confidence from the recently concluded T20I series, where they defeated New Zealand 3-2. Kohli will be eager to make his presence felt with the bat as the visitors begin their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup.