'What Killed Maradona?': Investigative documentary reveals all

Legendary footballer Diego Maradona rose from a street urchin to a God in the sport's history. But he was never to see out his later years, dying at just 60 years old. The cause of his death was given as heart failure, but what really killed Diego Maradona?

The 1986 World Cup-winner died of a heart attack on November 25, less than a month after undergoing a surgery in Buenos Aires to remove a blood clot in his brain.

After his untimely death, 'What Killed Maradona?' -- a documentary airing on Discovery Plus -- pieces together the extraordinary life of a man who was addicted to drugs off the pitch, but who also relied on a cocktail of pharmaceuticals to maintain his world-beating performance on the pitch. It also reveals how this lethal lifestyle, that began when Maradona was just a child, eventually became the perfect prescription for his death.

With testimonies from those who knew him best, including Jon Smith, football's original 'super-agent', who represented Maradona; Fernando Signorini, Maradona's former trainer, and Giuseppe Bruscolotti, former captain of Napoli and teammate of Maradona, the documentary reveals how this lethal lifestyle, that began when Maradona was just a child, eventually led to his untimely demise.

In the documentary, Bruscolotti, former captain of Napoli and teammate, speaks about Maradona's journey in the 1986 World Cup and says, "When he won those matches that really mattered, he resembled a little child. A child winning for the first time."