'What Just Happened?': Zizou Bergs Casually Vlogs His Day After Beating Carlos Alcaraz At Shanghai Masters | Video

Zizou Bergs Casually Vlogs His Day After Beating Carlos Alcaraz | Zizou Bergs/Instagram

Belgian tennis star Zizou Bergs grabbed attention after casually vlogging the day he stunned Carlos Alcaraz at the Shanghai Masters. While defeating one of the biggest names in tennis was a major career milestone, Bergs' relaxed approach to documenting his day added an interesting twist to the memorable occasion.

Bergs defeated the second-seeded Alcaraz 7-5, 7-6(4) in the round of 32 match of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament on October 12. The Belgian held his nerve in a closely contested encounter, producing an impressive performance to eliminate the Spaniard in straight sets and secure a place in the next round.

Zizou Bergs Casually Vlogs His Day After Beating Carlos Alcaraz

The victory was particularly significant for Bergs, who entered the contest as the underdog against the former world No. 1. He displayed tremendous composure throughout the match, putting Alcaraz under pressure and capitalising on crucial opportunities to seal one of the biggest wins of his career.

What made the moment even more interesting was Bergs' casual vlog documenting his day. While the tennis world was focused on Alcaraz's unexpected exit, the Belgian offered a glimpse into his day through a relaxed, behind-the-scenes perspective. The contrast between the magnitude of his achievement and his seemingly ordinary approach to the occasion caught attention.

Reflecting on his breakthrough victory, Bergs admitted that he had previously given too much respect to the sport's biggest names. The win helped him realise that he could do more than simply compete with elite players. "I feel like now I really can win against these guys. Not just I can play against them, but I can win against them," he said. The victory marked a major confidence boost for Bergs, who will look to build on the momentum at the Shanghai Masters.