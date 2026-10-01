'What Just Happened?': Tharindu Ratnayake's Bizarre Delivery To Sanju Samson Leaves Everyone Stunned At Asian Games | Video

Tharindu Ratnayake's Bizarre Delivery To Sanju Samson Leaves Everyone Stunned At Asian Games | SonySportsNetwk/X

Tharindu Ratnayake produced one of the most unusual moments of the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 semi-final when the Sri Lankan spinner lost control of the ball while bowling to Sanju Samson.

During the third over of India’s innings, Ratnayake attempted to deliver the ball to Samson but lost his grip. The ball slipped out of his hand and landed well away from the playing surface, around the second or third pitch.

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The umpire immediately called it a no-ball, giving India an additional run and Samson a free hit on the following delivery. The bizarre delivery left the players and spectators surprised as Ratnayake endured an unexpected lapse in control.

The unusual no-ball added another memorable moment to a semi-final that had India aiming to reach the gold-medal match and set up a potential clash with Pakistan.