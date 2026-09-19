'What Just Happened?': Brentford Player Kevin Schade Throws Chelsea's Valentin Barco To Ground During Premier League Match | Video

Brentford Player Kevin Schade Throws Chelsea's Valentin Barco To Ground | 1401Daksh44326/X

Kevin Schade produced one of the most bizarre moments of Brentford’s Premier League clash against Chelsea after he lifted Valentin Barco and threw the Argentine defender to the ground during a set-piece confrontation at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday, September 18.

The incident took place in the 21st minute after Brentford were awarded a free-kick on the right following a foul on Schade’s teammate Kevin Anthony. As players jostled inside the Chelsea penalty area while waiting for the delivery, Schade suddenly grabbed Barco, lifted him off the ground and dumped him onto the pitch. The incident was captured on camera and quickly became a talking point.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Brentford Player Kevin Schade Throws Chelsea's Valentin Barco To Ground

Barco was left on the turf as Schade walked away, while other players stepped in following the unusual confrontation. Despite the physical nature of the incident, the referee allowed play to continue and no card was shown. Social media users also reacted to the moment, with some calling for Schade to be booked.

The incident added an unexpected twist to a match that ultimately ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Brentford. Schade also played a key role in the result, with his shot being saved before Igor Thiago followed up on the rebound to score Brentford’s second goal. Fabio Carvalho later added a third after Schade’s low cross took a deflection.

The unusual exchange between the two players became one of the most eye-catching moments of the contest, particularly after it was caught on camera during the first half.