'What Else Can You Expect From Jokers': Lalit Modi Mocks Sanjiv Goenka Over Manchester Super Giants' 'Elephant Logo', Sparking Buzz Online

Manchester Super Giants/X

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has once again stirred controversy on social media, taking aim at Sanjiv Goenka over the Manchester Super Giants’ elephant logo. Modi’s tweet has quickly gone viral, drawing attention from cricket fans and social media users alike.

The controversy began after an X user suggested that the fuss over the franchise logo was overblown. The user pointed out that many T20 teams, including Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders, initially had names and logos that seemed unusual, yet over time they became iconic and widely accepted. They also humorously referenced the England cricket team crest of three lions, noting that lions are not native to the UK.

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Modi, however, dismissed the user’s perspective and directly targeted Goenka, tweeting: “It’s because a clown who has no idea about anything decided to call it that. Sanjiv Goenka. What else can you expect from jokers.”

The response quickly sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans lauded Modi’s bluntness and candid criticism of franchise branding, others called the remarks overly personal and harsh.

This episode underscores the continuing scrutiny of T20 franchise branding, showing how logos and team names, while marketing tools, can also trigger heated discussions. It also highlights the ongoing public tension between Modi and certain IPL franchise owners, with Modi’s commentary keeping fans engaged in debates that extend beyond the cricket field.

'He's A Clown': Lalit Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Sanjiv Goenka After His Post On IPL's Success Sparks Online Row

A public spat has erupted on social media between Lalit Modi and Sanjiv Goenka after a recent post on X by the Lucknow Super Giants owner sparked a sharp response from the former Indian Premier League architect.

The controversy began after Goenka shared a post referencing the growth and success of the Indian Premier League and credited key figures, including Jay Shah, for helping the tournament reach its current stature. The post drew attention online and triggered a reaction from Modi, who has long claimed to be the original driving force behind the league’s franchise-based model.

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Responding on X, Modi lashed out strongly at Goenka and accused him of ignoring the origins of the IPL structure. In his post, Modi wrote: “Seriously this guy really has a memory loss of who conceived the model. Thats ok. He just lives in his own world. We all know that Sanjiv Goenka is a clown. Wish it was his brother Harsh who owned the IPL franchise. He is a true cricket fan. Not this clown - who thinks his tweet will change history. Just proves he has zero knowledge. Just swelled up head Jai hind. IPL.”

The remarks quickly gained traction on social media, with fans and observers reacting to the blunt criticism. Modi, who played a central role in launching the IPL in 2008, has often spoken about the league’s original concept and its commercial model, which transformed franchise cricket globally.