 What Are Absence Seizures? The Neuralogical Condition That Saw Jamal Musiala Collapse Twice During Matches
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What Are Absence Seizures? The Neuralogical Condition That Saw Jamal Musiala Collapse Twice During Matches

Germany international Jamal Musiala plans to continue playing football under medical guidance after revealing a neurological dysfunction behind two recent collapses. Musiala said brief, temporary absence seizures caused the episodes against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
What Are Absence Seizures? The Neuralogical Condition That Saw Jamal Musiala Collapse Twice During Matches
Musiala has revealed that his collapses were linked to brief, temporary absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction | X/imiasanmia

Jamal Musiala had the football world troubled after he suffered another collapse during Bayern Munich's pre-season match against Heidenheim. The German international was on the pitch for just 4 minutes before he collapsed to the ground, before being forced out. It follows a similar incident earlier in the week, where he passed out in hot and humid conditions against RB Leipzig.

Later, Musiala has revealed that his collapses were linked to brief, temporary absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction. The 23-year-old added that he is receiving specialist medical care and described the condition as treatable. He has also said he intends to continue playing football with medical guidance.

What are absence seizures?

An absence seizure is a type of seizure in which a person briefly loses awareness of what is happening around them. The episode can look like staring blankly or “zoning out,” and the person may not respond normally for a short period.

Unlike the dramatic shaking often associated with seizures, absence seizures can be subtle. They usually last only a few seconds, although symptoms can vary from person to person. Some seizures can cause a person to suddenly become stiff or floppy and fall to the ground.

In Musiala’s case, the episodes happened while he was playing football, making the collapses particularly alarming to viewers.

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Can it be treated?

Seizures can often be managed with medical treatment, although the appropriate approach depends on the type and cause. Doctors may use anti-seizure medicines and other forms of specialist care.

Musiala has said he is following specialist medical advice and remains optimistic about his recovery. His disclosure has also helped bring attention to a neurological condition that can sometimes be difficult to recognise.

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