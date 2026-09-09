'What About Me?': Trinity Rodman Pissed After Ben Shelton 'Snubs' Her In Post-Match Shoutout At US Open | Video

Trinity Rodman Pissed After Ben Shelton 'Snubs' Her | BrickCenter_/X

Trinity Rodman had a hilarious reaction after Ben Shelton seemingly forgot to mention her during his on-court interview following his thrilling US Open victory.

Shelton was asked about the support he had received during the match and said he was hoping his “best friend and sister” in the stands would not have to be at work at 6 AM in just three hours. However, his shoutout appeared to leave Rodman unimpressed.

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Trinity Rodman Pissed After Ben Shelton 'Snubs' Her

The USWNT star, who was watching from the stands, immediately made her feelings known with a cheeky, “What about me??” Her reaction quickly became a fan-favorite moment, with viewers amused by the playful callout.

Shelton’s comment suggested he was focused on making sure his loved ones could get some rest before work, but Rodman clearly believed she deserved a mention too. Her hilarious reaction added another lighthearted moment to an already emotional night for the American tennis star.

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Shelton had just completed a dramatic five-set victory, producing a sensational performance under pressure. Yet amid all the celebrations, it was Rodman’s “What about me??” moment that stole plenty of attention online.

The playful exchange showcased the friendship and camaraderie surrounding Shelton as he continues his impressive run at the US Open, while Rodman made sure he knew that she wasn't going to let herself be forgotten that easily.