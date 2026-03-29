'What A Way To Kick Off': B. S. Yediyurappa Hails RCB's Winning Start As IPL Ticket Debate Intensifies In Karnataka Assembly

B. S. Yediyurappa/X

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa reacted to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s strong start in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, congratulating the team after their victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Taking to X, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader wrote, “Congratulations Royal Challengers Bengaluru on an impressive victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium—what a way to kick off IPL2026!”

Yediyurappa’s post came at a time when discussions surrounding the IPL were already drawing attention in the Karnataka Assembly. The tournament’s influence on the state, including issues tied to free tickets, has sparked political conversations in recent days. Amid that backdrop, the veteran leader’s message stood out as a note of celebration, highlighting the pride many in the state feel for Bengaluru’s franchise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RCB’s victory in the opening phase of the tournament energized fans across Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru where the team enjoys a massive following. Supporters flooded social media with reactions following the win, and Yediyurappa’s congratulatory message quickly circulated among cricket followers and political observers alike. The moment reflected how the IPL often transcends sport, becoming a topic that resonates across politics, culture and public life in the state.

As IPL 2026 continues, the early victory has boosted optimism among fans hoping that this could be a memorable season for RCB. While debates in the Karnataka Assembly around issues connected to free tickets, moments like this win, and public figures celebrating it, show how deeply cricket remains woven into the state’s social and political conversation.