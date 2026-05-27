'What A Prodigy!': Vaibhav Suryavanshi Misses Chris Gayle's Fastest IPL Century Record, Hammers 97 Off 28 Against SRH; Netizens React | VIDEO

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Misses Chris Gayle's Fastest IPL Century Record, Hammers 97 Off 28 Against SRH | X

Mullanpur, May 27: Young Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Vaibhav Suryavanshi missed a massive record during his quickfire knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator at the New PCA Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Wednesday. Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a quick 97 runs off just 28 balls and missed his century by just 3 runs.

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However, if he had reached his hundred and of he had scored it in the last two or three balls on which he lost his wicket, he would have smashed the fastest century of IPL history. The record is currently held by the "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle who achieved the feat off just 30 balls.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi was on the verge of breaking the long standing record and was only one shot away. However, he got out on 97 runs missing his ton by only 3 runs.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a dream start to Rajasthan Royals in the crucial knock out clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR were sailing at 125/1 in only 8 overs when Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed by Praful Hinge on the last ball of the eighth over.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 5 fours and 12 sixes at a stunning strike rate of 334.48. The internet users are praising the young batter for the amazing display of his batting talent.

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A user said, "What a prodigy! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed the fastest IPL hundred by just one hit 29 ball 97 was incredible." Another said, "Unreal man 16 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has hit 65+ sixes in his first proper IPL season how do rohit fans even cope with 60 in last 3 seasons."

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Vaibhav also smashed the record for hitting the most number of sixes in the single edition of the Indian Premier League ever. He has managed to hit 65 sixes in the IPL 2026 edition which is the most by any batsman in a single edition.

Read Also Kavya Maran's Reaction After Vaibhav Suryavanshi Misses Fastest IPL Century Goes Viral

A user also said, "I think it’s high time to drop one of Abhishek or Samson and bring Vaibhav into the T20I setup . He is just unbelievable." Another said, "Raw talent, sheer power, beast mentality, and when you ask his the age, he's 15, fucking FIFTEEN. Probably the greatest ever ipl campaign I have seen in a long time, and it hasn't even finished yet. Take a bow vaibhav suryavanshi."