'What A Disgrace': Fans Slam Aryna Sabalenka After Comments On Elena Rybakina's World No. 1 Ranking Goes Viral Post US Open

Fans Slam Aryna Sabalenka After Comments On Elena Rybakina's World No. 1 Ranking Goes Viral | US Open/X

Aryna Sabalenka has faced criticism from tennis fans after comments about Elena Rybakina taking over the world No.1 ranking following her heartbreaking US Open final defeat. Sabalenka lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to Rybakina at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with the result ending her 99-week reign at the top of the WTA rankings.

Sabalenka had entered the final knowing that victory would keep her at No.1 while also giving her a historic third consecutive US Open title. However, Rybakina produced a composed performance to claim her maiden US Open crown and become the first player from Kazakhstan to reach the top of the women's rankings.

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Following the defeat, Sabalenka spoke about losing her position at the top of women's tennis. "Let's see if Elena can beat me (99 consecutive week stay) in that. If she continues playing like that I'm in trouble." Her comments about Rybakina's new ranking status prompted a strong reaction from some fans on social media, with several describing her remarks as unnecessary and criticising what they perceived as a lack of appreciation for Rybakina's achievement.

The reaction came after an emotionally difficult night for Sabalenka. She smashed her racquet following the defeat and later explained that she needed to release her frustration and disappointment rather than keep those emotions inside. Her loss also ended her 20-match winning streak at Flushing Meadows and denied her the opportunity to join Serena Williams and Chris Evert as women to win three consecutive US Open singles titles in the Open Era.

Rybakina, meanwhile, completed one of the biggest victories of her career. The Kazakh star won her third Grand Slam title after also defeating Sabalenka in the 2026 Australian Open final, and her US Open triumph officially moved her to world No.1. Despite the backlash surrounding Sabalenka's comments, the rivalry between the two is expected to remain one of the major storylines in women's tennis.