'What a come back champ': Netizens delighted after Kuldeep Yadav bags fifer on return to India Test squad

Kuldeep Yadav made a remarkable comeback to the India Test squad after 22 months, with a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

The Chinaman dismissed Ebadot Hossain in the morning session to clinch his fifer.

Earlier, he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan and Taijul Islam on Day 2 of the opening Test.

Kuldeep scored a 40 in a stand of 92 with Ravichandran Ashwin (58) to help India post a competitive 404 from an overnight score of 278-6.

The left-arm spinner has a five wicket haul in India, Australia and now Bangladesh in just 8 Test matches.

Fans took to social media to heap praise on the tweaker.

Here are a few reactions

what a come back champ — RK (@Mahigoat007) December 16, 2022

Great come back by kuldeep — Shamsi (MSH) ❤ (@ShamsiHaidri18) December 16, 2022

Make him permanent — Rohit Gurunanak Sharma (@khiladi0307) December 16, 2022

Better than cahal in my book — SRMU(representative) (@Virat90778552) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Kuldeep feels that a pursuit to be better in rhythm has helped him in getting his quick pace and finding turn. "I haven't done nothing much with my action. It has been a year now, just trying to be a bit better with my rhythm, which has helped me with my pace and turn. After I got injured, I started working on my rhythm, trying to be a bit quicker - that's helping me a lot," he said to broadcasters after the end of day's play.

Kuldeep had instant success when he had captain Shakib Al Hasan caught at first slip off a leg-break on his second delivery of the match. He then took out Nurul Hasan, who tried to flick off a leg-break, but Shubman Gill moved swiftly to his right to take a sharp catch at short-leg.

In his next over, Kuldeep had two more scalps - spinning past the inside edge of Rahim to trap him plumb lbw on the front pad and cramping Taijul Islam for room with a googly, forcing him to chop on to his stumps.

"I was a bit nervous at the start. I was a bit lucky to the first wicket in the first over. Got the momentum back. After a couple of overs I started feeling good, I was mixing my deliveries and was getting good turn as well. Tried both the angles - over the wicket and round the wicket, and I was actually loving it," added Kuldeep.

He went to explain that he had been working on using angles more to fetch more turn and bounce in his bowling. "I have been working on both the angles, over and around. I tried that when I played for India A a few months ago (against New Zealand A at home)."

"So bowling around the wicket was good. When you're a wrist-spinner bowling with the Kookaburra ball, you'll definitely get turn and bounce on such wickets."

Asked about how the conditions were when he batted, Kuldeep said, "When I was batting, I thought that there was not much in it for the spinners. I didn't face any discomfort while batting. I thought it'll be good for batting."