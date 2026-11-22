Dhruv Jurel Stuns Everyone With Lightning-Fast Reflexes | SonySportsNetwk/X

Dhruv Jurel produced a moment of extraordinary brilliance on the field as India picked up a crucial wicket against New Zealand in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Jurel showcased lightning-fast reflexes to pull off a sensational catch at short leg, dismissing the in-form Henry Nicholls off Prasidh Krishna's bowling on Day 4. The stunning effort immediately caught the attention of cricket fans and teammates.

The dismissal came on the first ball of the 22nd over of New Zealand's second innings. Prasidh Krishna bowled a back-of-a-length delivery from around the wicket, forcing Nicholls onto his back foot. The left-handed batter attempted to play the ball towards the leg side but managed only an inside edge. The ball subsequently struck his thigh pad and popped up awkwardly into the air.

Dhruv Jurel Stuns Everyone With Lightning-Fast Reflexes

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Positioned at short leg, Jurel reacted almost instantaneously to the deflection. Despite having very little time to adjust, the Indian youngster kept his eyes on the ball and grabbed it cleanly, completing a remarkable catch. India captain Shubman Gill was visibly delighted with the effort and rushed towards Jurel to celebrate the important breakthrough. Nicholls departed after scoring 31 runs off 59 deliveries, including three boundaries.

The wicket was particularly significant for India as Nicholls had been New Zealand's standout batter in the first innings, scoring a magnificent 175. His dismissal in the second innings provided India with a major breakthrough and reduced the hosts to two wickets down as they attempted to fight back against India's mammoth total.

Earlier, India had produced a commanding batting performance, declaring their first innings at 720/9 after New Zealand posted 368. KL Rahul scored 136, while Rishabh Pant contributed an explosive 128. Shubman Gill narrowly missed his century with 98, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal also made valuable contributions with scores of 85 and 80 respectively. Jurel himself had impressed with the bat, scoring 78 off just 79 deliveries.

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