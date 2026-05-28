WFI Moves Supreme Court Against Delhi HC Order On Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games Trials Entry | File pic

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order allowing grappler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe is scheduled to hear the federation's plea on Friday.

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On May 22, a division bench of the high court had allowed Phogat to participate in the upcoming trials for the Asian Games, saying the WFI's selection policy was exclusionary due to the lack of discretion to consider an iconic player like her, who is returning from a maternity break.

The high court ordered that the selection trials, to be held on May 30-31, be video-recorded by the WFI. It also directed that an independent observer each from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) remain present.