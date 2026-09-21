Western Railway Shooter Sonam Maskar Wins Silver For India In Asian Games 2026 10m Air Rifle Team Event | File Pic

Mumbai: Western Railway shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar won a silver medal for India in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle team event at the Asian Games 2026, delivering the highest score among the Indian team members.

Maskar, who works at Western Railway’s headquarters office at Churchgate, scored 634.1 points in the team event. The Indian team finished with a combined score of 1898.0 points to secure the silver medal. Her score was the highest contribution among the Indian shooters in the team.

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International success for Maskar

The achievement adds another international success to Maskar’s shooting career and brings recognition to Western Railway’s sports programme. She also competed in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle individual final, where she put up a strong performance.

Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said the organisation was proud of Maskar’s performance and congratulated her on the achievement. The Western Railway Sports Association also extended its wishes to the shooter for her upcoming competitions.

Railways celebrate sporting achievement

Maskar’s performance is significant for Indian shooting, particularly as she emerged as the country’s highest scorer in the team event. Her contribution helped India finish on the podium in a closely contested event at the continental Games.

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Western Railway has a long association with sports and supports athletes employed across various departments. Maskar’s medal is expected to further highlight the role of railway organisations in providing employment and institutional support to sportspersons representing India at major international competitions.

With the Asian Games medal now added to her record, attention will turn to Maskar’s performances in upcoming shooting competitions as she continues to represent both India and Western Railway on the international stage.

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