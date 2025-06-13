 Western India IGU Feeder Tour: Agastya Aggarwal of Willingdon Sports Club Bags Silver Medal
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWestern India IGU Feeder Tour: Agastya Aggarwal of Willingdon Sports Club Bags Silver Medal

Western India IGU Feeder Tour: Agastya Aggarwal of Willingdon Sports Club Bags Silver Medal

Carding a round of 15 over par, on a golf course that has its many challenges and which even the best of golfers find daunting at times.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Agastya Aggarwal (right) |

Young Agastya Aggarwal of Willingdon Sports Club, Mumbai emerged as the silver medal winner at the Western India IGU Feeder Tour at the Oxford Golf & Country Club, Pune. Organized by the Indian Golf Union, the tournament saw golfers of various ages and skill levels competing for the top prizes.

Carding a round of 15 over par, on a golf course that has its many challenges and which even the best of golfers find daunting at times, 12 year old Agastya held his nerve and secured himself a podium finish, which was justification for all the hard work he puts in and his uncompromised dedication to become a top golfer.

His daily routine on weekdays involves going to the golf course to practice everyday after school, and on weekends Agastya can be found at the practice range and the golf course for 7-8 hours each day.

Read Also
Willingdon Sports Club's Golf Tournament: Done, Sealed, and Delivered!
article-image

Agastya started the year with a golf handicap of -23 which he has brought down to his current handicap of -12, all due to his hard work and determination to excel in golf. This new kid on the block is someone to watch out for in the years to come.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...