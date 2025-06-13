Western India IGU Feeder Tour: Agastya Aggarwal of Willingdon Sports Club Bags Silver Medal

Agastya Aggarwal (right) |

Young Agastya Aggarwal of Willingdon Sports Club, Mumbai emerged as the silver medal winner at the Western India IGU Feeder Tour at the Oxford Golf & Country Club, Pune. Organized by the Indian Golf Union, the tournament saw golfers of various ages and skill levels competing for the top prizes.

Carding a round of 15 over par, on a golf course that has its many challenges and which even the best of golfers find daunting at times, 12 year old Agastya held his nerve and secured himself a podium finish, which was justification for all the hard work he puts in and his uncompromised dedication to become a top golfer.

His daily routine on weekdays involves going to the golf course to practice everyday after school, and on weekends Agastya can be found at the practice range and the golf course for 7-8 hours each day.

Agastya started the year with a golf handicap of -23 which he has brought down to his current handicap of -12, all due to his hard work and determination to excel in golf. This new kid on the block is someone to watch out for in the years to come.