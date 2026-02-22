West Indies Take On In-Form Zimbabwe In Super Eight |

Mumbai: West Indies and Zimbabwe are two teams with contrasting histories in the T20 World Cups but have been form teams in the ongoing edition and when the two clash in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super Eight match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday, it is likely to offer an enticing encounter for the fans.

The Windies, who are two time champions in 2012 and 2016, will be at full strength going into the game against Sikandar Raza’s Zimbabwe with the Caribbean side appearing like a well-oiled machine in all departments.

Their batting runs deep all the way until number seven and eight with all-rounder Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd coming in at those positions with tremendous six hitting ability which the West Indians are renowned for in the shortest format of the sport.

Sherfane Rutherford and skipper Shai Hope have the power to change games on their own while the likes of Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase can turn the game on its head with their power-hitting prowess.

Rutherford played a ruthless knock against England in the West Indies’ victory in Mumbai by 30 runs where he smashed a sensational 76 off 42 balls with two fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 180.95.

West Indies have come into the Super Eights with a clean slate and their overwhelming domination of their opponents would give them the confidence while taking on Zimbabwe.

In the bowling department, pacers Shamar Joseph and Holder and in the spin department Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie have been doing the job quite effectively for the Windies and would be expected to do the same against the Zimbabweans.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have been the surprise package of the World Cup although their potential was never in doubt.

Raza and Co sprung a massive upset when they defeated Australia and then stunned co-hosts Sri Lanka in their last group match to bring the attention of the cricketing world to the immense ability they possess.

Blessing Muzarabani in the bowling department along with spinner Graeme Cremer will hold the key for Zimbabwe while batting would be entrusted in the hands of Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza.

Muzarabani can cause a fair bit of trouble with his height and accuracy that has the ability to unsettle the batsmen.

Zimbabwe would be expected to punch well above their weight and that offers a mouth-watering contest at the iconic Wankhede on Monday.