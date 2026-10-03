West Indies Captain Shai Hope Slams Another Century As His Team Fight Back During Chase In IND Vs WI 3rd ODI

West Indies Captain Shai Hope Slams Another Century As Team Fight Back During Chase In IND Vs WI 3rd ODI | X

West Indies captain Shai Hope continued his impressive form in the ongoing ODI series against India as he scored another century in the third and final ODI at the PCA International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3.

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Hope reached his hundred off 104 balls keeping the West Indies chase alive after India set a target of 352 runs. His innings included 10 fours and a six as he held one end together while wickets fell around him.

The West Indies skipper had already scored a century earlier in the series and added another hundred to his name in the deciding match.

At the time of the update, West Indies were 226/3 in 33.4 overs needing 126 more runs from 98 balls to win. Hope was unbeaten on 100, while Keemo Paul was batting on 11. Mohammed Siraj had taken one wicket, while Naman Dhir had dismissed Sherfane Rutherford for 24 earlier in the innings.