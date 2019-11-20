West Ham aim dig at Spurs and Jose, but bottle it completely

West Ham and Tottenham don't get along. West Ham have always seen Tottenham as a major rival, while Spurs consider West Ham as being an annoying little brother of sorts.

And West Ham also don't like Tottenham's new manager, Jose Mourinho, who has criticized their style of play on numerous occasions, calling it anti-football and referring to it as "parking the bus."

So, when Spurs appointed Mourinho, West Ham replied by posting a video of the goals they've scored against Mou's teams over the years.

(I would post the tweet here, but alas, it is gone forever.)

They then backtracked quickly, possibly fearing retribution when Mou's Spurs take on West Ham this Saturday.

Fortunately, their capitulation was captured by twitter users, and now we can all laugh at West Ham's ineptitude.