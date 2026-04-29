 West Bengal Elections 2026: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Photo After Voting Amid IPL 2026 Season
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West Bengal Elections 2026: LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Shares Photo After Voting Amid IPL 2026 Season

Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, cast his vote during the West Bengal Elections 2026. He voted early amid security arrangements, joining citizens across the state. The polls witnessed strong turnout, with authorities ensuring smooth and peaceful voting, highlighting active civic participation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
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Sanjiv Goenka/Instagram

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka participated in the democratic process by casting his vote at a polling booth during the West Bengal Elections 2026. Goenka was seen exercising his franchise early in the day, joining thousands of citizens across the state in the electoral process.

Goenka arrived at the polling station amid standard security arrangements and completed his voting procedure smoothly. His participation drew attention due to his prominence in both business and sports administration, particularly as the head of a major IPL franchise.

Sanjiv Goenka/Instagram

The West Bengal Elections 2026 witnessed strong voter turnout across multiple constituencies, with citizens lining up at polling booths from early morning hours. Election authorities ensured orderly conduct of the polls, deploying adequate security personnel and monitoring systems to facilitate a peaceful voting environment.

The elections continue to be closely monitored across the state, with emphasis on transparency, security, and voter engagement as key priorities throughout polling day.

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