'Well Done, Rahul': Team India Coach Lauds Himself For Using The Word 'Nazarandaaz' During Presser Ahead Of T20 WC 2024 vs Ireland; Video

Rahul Dravid. |

Team India coach Rahul Dravid was impressed with himself during the pre-match press conference as he rightly used an Urdu word and told himself 'Well done, Rahul. A video went viral of the same as the former Indian captain burst out laughing after using that particular Urdu word, with the reporters also joining him in the same.

Dravid has majorly used only English in his press conferences, but it was one of those occasions when he resorted to Hindi. With the Men in Blue set to open their campaign against Ireland and the journalist asking whether India will be complacent, the 51-year-old brushed aside any such tendency. He stated:

"Iss format mein, ye format hi yehi hai ki aap kisiko nazarandaaz ya lightly nahi le sakte (This format itself is such that you just cannot overlook anyone or take anyone lightly)."

With Dravid using the word 'Nazarandaaz', he hilariously lauded himself and said, 'Well done, Rahul'.

Rahul Dravid confirms his departure as coach after T20 World Cup 2024:

Meanwhile, the 164-Test veteran has confirmed his departure following the ongoing T20 World Cup, claiming that he will not reapply for the position. Citing scheduling concerns and personal commitments, he revealed, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Unfortunately, just the kind of schedules [that are in place in international cricket] and where I find myself in this stage in my life, I don't think I'll be able to re-apply. Having said that, it's no different for me to be very honest. I don't see this anything particularly different or significant. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered, and that will not change."

India should start as favourites against the pesky Irishmen.