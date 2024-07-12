'Welcome To Wimbledon': Rohit Sharma Looks Dashing As Indian Skipper Marks His Presence In Grand Slam Semi-Final

Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma put on a stylish suit and looked dashing as he graced his presence in the ongoing Wimbledon 2024 semi-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. The Grand Slam tournament's official social media handles welcomed the 37-year-old as he posed with a black suit and goggles.

The last few weeks have seen a handful of cricketers mark their presence, with Sachin Tendulkar, Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, and Joe Root among those. With India currently playing in Zimbabwe and Rohit among the many cricketers rested for the series, he went to the United Kingdom to spend some time with his family.

The veteran was at his best during the T20 World Cup, finishing the tournament as the second-highest run-getter with 257 runs and the highest for India. Although Rohit perished for a single-figure score in the final, his captaincy was spot on as India secured a nervy seven-run win over South Africa in Barbados.

"Finally it's here" - Rohit Sharma on bringing the World Cup back to India

During the presentation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium las Thursday following the victory parade, the 37-year-old said it's a massive relief to bring the trophy back home after a massive wait of 13 years. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"Bringing the World Cup to this country means the world to us. This is for the people who support and watch the game, and, along with all of us, for the last 11 years, they're the ones who've been wanting this trophy to come back. Finally it's here, and I'm very happy and relieved."